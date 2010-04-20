New York's Tech Scene Is Here, And It Wants To Beat All The Older Players

New York’s tech scene is the subject of this week’s New York Magazine cover story, written by Doree Shafrir.



The story touches on all the major startups and venture capitalists in New York, which you’ve probably read about here.

Here’s the big-picture nut graf for the story:

There’s an overthrow-the-overlords spirit at work in the tech world now. “Here we were schlepping around, protecting the power of gatekeepers and publishers and Barry Diller,” says Heiferman. “Fuck that. We really have to look at ourselves — the Internet is reinventing and rejiggering everything. We need to see ourselves as making a new New York.”

Read the whole thing at NY Mag >

See Also: The 20 Hot New York City Startups You Need To Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.