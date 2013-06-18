Striking Photos Of New York's Tallest Skyscraper 100 Years Ago And Today

New skyscrapers are being built all the time. But it’s still pretty cool to look back and compare New York’s tallest building in 1913 to New York’s tallest building in 2013.



Below are two pictures: One shows the Woolworth building from 1928, and one of One World Trade centre shot by Delta Airlines Captain Jerry Walsh last week. (via Reddit user etterstosnapdragon on /r/nyc)

The Woolworth was the world’s tallest building from 1913 until 1930, when it was ousted by both 40 Wall Street and the Chrysler Building.

Check out the pictures below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.