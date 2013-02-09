New York's Snow Will Be Perfect For Snowballs And Snowmen

So, tomorrow after the worst of Nemo is over, go play in the snow — the wet and dense snow that falls during this nor’easter will be perfect packing snow for snowball fights and for building snowmen.



Photo: AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Here are some tips and tricks:1) Don’t go sledding while drunk or at night. A recent study in the British Medical Journal showed that this is incredibly dangerous. “Within three days, we saw 20 orthopedic injuries caused by sledging, which occurred in all age groups and varied in severity from minor fractures to serious injuries,” the researchers said.

1b) If you aren’t drunk and it isn’t dark yet, here’s a list of things you can use as a sled.

2) Avoid the yellow snow. Watch out for dehydration and hypothermia.

3) Bundle up. Temperatures should reach down to the 20s later Saturday, so keep warm.

4) Learn how to make the perfect snowball.

5) If you want to make a snow man, take that snowball, make it as big as you can hold, then and toss in it the fresh, heavy snow. Use it to make the best snowman ever.

6) Make some snow angels. And some snow angles. Whatever floats your boat.

