New York's ROFLCon Geek Convention, Tweet By Tweet

The ROFLCon nerd fest has made its way to New York City today, taking place this afternoon and tonight downtown. Speakers include Charlie Todd from Improv Everywhere, the hilarious/harmless NYC prank club; and Vincent Connare, creator of the famous “Comic Sans” font.



Couldn’t make it to the event? Here’s what people are saying about it on Twitter in real time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.