This Map Shows That New York Restaurants Have A Big Rat Problem

It’s not just the West Side anymore, Mick.

New city data compiled by programmer Steven Melendez shows restaurants with “evidence of mice or live mice” or “evidence of rats or live rats” can now be found all over the city.

The No. 1 neighbourhood in Manhattan is the Upper East Side between 86th and 97th, where 50% of the 154 restaurants documented had rodent sightings.

No. 1 overall goes to the Queens Village neighbourhood bordering Long Island, at 61%, or 14 of 23 restaurants.

And here’s the map, via Gothamist:

