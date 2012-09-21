For $350, You Can Now Eat A Real Kobe Steak In The Meatpacking District

Photo: Old Homestead Steakhouse

Foodies across the United States were dismayed when the USDA banned Kobe beef in May of 2010 due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Japan. And no amount of fake Kobe beef could take away the pain.But now steak lovers can rejoice, because not only has the USDA lifted the ban on the import, but the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City is serving up a Kobe steak for $350. That makes it the most expensive steak in New York.



A representative for the Meatpacking District restaurant told ABC News that it is currently the only restaurant in the U.S. getting a very limited supply of the Japanese beef.

True Kobe beef comes from the Wagyū cattle in Japan that are fed a diet of rice, maize, and barley, as well as clean water. The meat must pass strict guidelines for weight, lineage, and marbling to be considered Kobe beef, and is famous for its melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Those who order the pricey 12-ounce portion will also be able to take home an inscribed commemorative plate to remember their experience. Or brag about to their friends.

