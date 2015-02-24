New York's new micro apartments will be successful because they're basically college dorms

NYC Mayor’s Office The biggest draw of New York’s coming micro apartments are the amenities and community-feel.

The winning design of a 2013 micro apartment design competition is finally being built in New York City.

Called My Micro NY, the 55 affordable units are being assembled in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and will be stacked this spring in Manhattan’s Kips Bay, according to The New York Times.

The apartments will be perfect for New York’s large small-family renting population. And one of the biggest draws is that the apartments will also have awesome amenities.

“Amenities have become much more important to people as apartments have gotten smaller,” the executive vice president of new development at Douglas Elliman Cliff Finn told The Times.

The 55 rental apartments will only be 260- to 360-square-feet, but they will have big windows, Juliet balconies, and lots of storage space — something anyone living in a small space will tell you is imperative.

Plus, the “micro” building itself will have lots of public spaces for residents looking to get out of their tiny pad, including a public meeting space, café, common rooftop garden, as well as a laundry room, residential storage space, bike room, and fitness room.

Essentially, these new micro apartments are like college dorm rooms for adults.

The amenities also make the units much nicer places to live. Instead of feeling cramped in a small living space, renters can make use of the rest of the building which will foster a community and make the apartments “livable, safe, healthy,” as Mayor de Blasio’s new housing plan puts it.



Read more about New York’s coming micro-apartments here.

