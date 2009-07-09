New York's Manhattan Bridge WAS On Fire

Joe Weisenthal

Update 2: It turned out to be a truck fire that’s been put out.

Update: Some eyewitness on Twitter are saying the fire has been contained.

Origina post: It’s probably just an accident, but there’s a fire on the Manhattan bridge. Let’s hope it’s not anything significant, and that it just ends up being another shovel-ready project.

Here’s a picture captured by Twitter user hippiemanx.

Here’s another one showing more smoke, from Mutemuse:

