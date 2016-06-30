New York's JFK airport was evacuated over a suspicious package

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Police evacuated a terminal at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday as they investigated a report of a suspicious package, the local NBC affiliate reported.

Port Authority Police, who oversee the area’s three major airports, did not immediately return calls seeking comment. NBC New York said Terminal 5 was evacuated, and photos on social media showed travellers walking outside with their bags.

