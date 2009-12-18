Foursquare, Curbed, and Hard Candy Shell's Shared Headquarters

Über-hot startup Foursquare, blog network Curbed, and Web design agency Hard Candy Shell all share an office in New York’s Greenwich Village.

This week, we walked a dozen blocks down to Cooper Square to check the place out.

We brought our camera, of course.

We also asked “How’s Business?”

Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley told us:

Earlier this fall, Foursquare grew 30% each month. Now it’s growing 65% each month.

Foursquare is up to seven employees.

Two-thirds of users access Foursquare through their iPhones.

Another third use Android phones.

A BlackBerry app is almost done. It’s hard because of all the different devices.

To figure out how it’ll make money some day, Foursquare is giving away promotions to companies ranging from retailers to airlines.

Hard Candy Shell cofounders Kevin Kearney and Dan Maccarone told us:

Recent launches include Gilt Groupe’s Jetsetter and RentTheRunway.com

Current projects for SNL and Newsweek are on their way

HCS is building a game for the first time (for a client they couldn’t name).

Curbed founder Lockhart Steele told us:

Ad revenues are up 30% on the year

How? New diversity in advertising. Revenue had been all real estate ads on Curbed, but now they network has new endemic advertisers on Eater (spirits) and Racked (Gilt Group and its competitors).

Tour the three-in-one HQ →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”welcome-to-new-yorks-greenwich-village-foursquare-hcs-and-curbeds-hq-is-just-across-the-street-from-that-angular-gray-building-up-ahead-1″

title=”Welcome to New York’s Greenwich Village. Foursquare, HCS and Curbed’s HQ is just across the street from that angular, grey building up ahead.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79580000000000376a31/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-office-is-in-cooper-square-named-for-this-guy-nineteenth-century-industrialist-peter-cooper-2″

title=”The office is in Cooper Square, named for this guy, nineteenth century industrialist Peter Cooper”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a795f0000000000b5550f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-office-is-inside-the-striped-village-voice-building-3″

title=”The office is inside the striped Village Voice building.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79660000000000a73a2f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”why-do-the-companies-share-a-hq-people-in-the-office-say-its-good-for-brain-picking-and-idea-sharing-oh-yeah-its-also-cheap-4″

title=”Why do the companies share a HQ? People in the office say it’s good for “brain-picking” and “idea-sharing.” Oh yeah, it’s also cheap.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a797200000000000c5899/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”all-of-foursquare-takes-up-just-one-table-thats-cofounder-dennis-crowley-in-the-bluegray-t-shirt-5″

title=”All of Foursquare takes up just one table. That’s cofounder Dennis Crowley in the blue/grey t-shirt.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a7979000000000028d696/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”mike-singleton-on-the-left-joined-foursquare-the-day-before-our-visit-during-our-visit-he-pushed-his-first-code-live-6″

title=”Mike Singleton, on the left, joined Foursquare the day before our visit. During our visit, he pushed his first code live.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a799a0000000000d279ba/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”kevin-kearney-likes-to-grow-hard-candy-shell-cautiously-which-means-the-company-works-with-a-few-freelancers-like-this-one-7″

title=”Kevin Kearney likes to grow Hard Candy Shell cautiously, which means the company works with a few freelancers like this one”

content=”That’s Russell Morgan in the forefront. Curbed account exec Michelle Curb and sales director Jim Lehnhoff are next to him and across. Curbed developer Ben Lee and VP of Technology Eliot Shepard are in the background.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a7980000000000015797a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hcs-freelancer-gordon-cieplak-didnt-really-want-to-join-an-agencyuntil-he-read-hardcandyshellcom-and-realized-they-dont-fuck-around-8″

title=”HCS freelancer Gordon Cieplak didn’t really want to join an agency…until he read HardCandyShell.com and realised “they don’t fuck around.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79a7000000000043bb95/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hard-candy-shell-director-of-strategy-courtney-lewis-from-razorfish-likes-small-agency-life-because-we-can-take-on-the-clients-who-can-only-pay-8000-along-with-ones-who-pay-six-figures-9″

title=”Hard Candy Shell director of strategy Courtney Lewis, from Razorfish, likes small agency life “because we can take on the clients who can only pay $8,000 along with ones who pay six figures.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79db0000000000049349/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”thats-curbed-gm-joshua-albertson-on-the-left-and-founder-lockhart-steele-on-the-right-10″

title=”That’s Curbed GM Joshua Albertson on the left and founder Lockhart Steele on the right.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a80610000000000f1a013/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”l-to-r-eater-editor-amanda-kludt-intern-matt-matty-ice-ducker-curbed-editor-joey-arak-joey-joined-curbed-from-cbsnewscom-back-before-we-were-a-real-company-11″

title=”(L to R) Eater editor Amanda Kludt, intern Matt “Matty Ice” Ducker, Curbed editor Joey Arak. Joey joined Curbed from CBSNews.com, “back before we were a real company.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79a00000000000c0df1e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”these-are-curbed-interns-they-spend-their-day-combing-through-300-blogs-looking-for-things-to-link-to-12″

title=”These are Curbed interns. They spend their day combing through 300 blogs looking for things to link to.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a806c0000000000b2fd51/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-the-not-so-fancy-sound-system-we-couldnt-find-a-wii-anywhere-13″

title=”Here’s the not-so-fancy sound system. We couldn’t find a Wii anywhere.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79cc00000000005c76bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hard-candy-shell-wouldnt-let-us-snap-a-photo-of-their-white-board-too-many-secret-plans-but-we-did-manage-this-shot-of-their-secret-santa-tree-14″

title=”Hard Candy Shell wouldn’t let us snap a photo of their white board (too many secret plans), but we did manage this shot of their secret Santa tree”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79d40000000000680766/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-view-out-the-window-is-of-private-college-cooper-unions-new-academic-building-completed-last-summer-15″

title=”The view out the window is of private college Cooper Union’s new academic building, completed last summer”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79e20000000000c335bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”every-startup-has-liquor-not-every-startup-office-has-chili-peppers-and-pills-16″

title=”Every startup has liquor. Not every startup office has chilli Peppers and pills.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a79ef0000000000832832/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”were-guessing-these-books-belong-to-curbed-blog-eater-17″

title=”We’re guessing these books belong to Curbed blog Eater…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a7feb0000000000e76510/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”but-we-have-no-idea-who-this-foursquare-ball-belongs-to-lulz-18″

title=”…but we have NO IDEA who this Foursquare ball belongs to. (Lulz?)”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a7ff700000000008b435b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”people-in-startup-offices-ride-their-bikes-to-work-19″

title=”People in startup offices ride their bikes to work”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a80080000000000f31106/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-not-google-but-foursquarehcscurbed-do-have-a-kitchen-or-at-least-a-couple-kitchen-appliances-stuffed-into-a-corner-20″

title=”It’s not Google, but Foursquare/HCS/Curbed do have a kitchen. Or at least a couple kitchen appliances stuffed into a corner.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a80120000000000cc0e0f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”have-you-ever-seen-a-message-board-memo-with-a-cleaner-design-than-these-two-21″

title=”Have you ever seen a message board memo with a cleaner design than these two?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a801b00000000003f17ac/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-good-sign-instead-of-a-pinball-machine-in-the-corner-we-found-this-meeting-space-22″

title=”A good sign: Instead of a pinball machine in the corner, we found this meeting space.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a8027000000000064272e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-does-curbed-hcs-and-foursquare-read-magazines-new-york-and-gotham-for-starters-23″

title=”What does Curbed, HCS and Foursquare read? Magazines New York and Gotham, for starters”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a8037000000000020675a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”spotted-a-magnet-promoting-gawker-media-video-guy-richard-blakeleys-book-this-is-why-youre-fat-24″

title=”Spotted: A magnet promoting Gawker Media video guy Richard Blakeley’s book, “This Is Why You’re Fat.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a803e0000000000430b55/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-do-hcs-foursquare-and-curbed-listen-to-25″

title=”What do HCS, Foursquare and Curbed listen to?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a804900000000003c4c86/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”not-all-startup-offices-are-sosmall-check-out-these-26″

title=”Not all startup offices are so…small. Check out these!”

content=”What Is It Like Working At Facebook?

Gawker Media: 394 Million Pageviews, 1 Steampunk Office

Touring New York Startups: Meet Hunch“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d88c6000000000020be13/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

