Five Sandy-Related Deaths Have Now Been Reported In New York

Five deaths have been reported in New York State, including one in the city, q13fox.com reported.Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and CNN confirmed the five Hurricane Sandy-related deaths.



The first death was reported around 7:50 p.m. when @911BUFF tweeted a man had been struck by a tree.

@CNBC tweeted the unnamed man was 30 years old and had been “found dead apparently trapped underneath a tree inside his home.”

The man lived at 166th Street in East Flushing Queens, The New York Times reported.

Unfortunately he isn’t the only Hurricane Sandy death.

One person died from a storm-related crash in Maryland around 6:50 p.m., according to ABC News.

Another person has died after a tree fell in Mansfield, Conn., NBC Connecticut reported Monday night.

A firefighter in Easton, Conn., was also injured by a falling tree, according to NBC Connecticut.

Before Sandy landed in the U.S., the storm killed up to 65 people in the Caribbean, 51 of whom were in Haiti, ABC News reported.

British banker Timothy Fraser-Smith, 66, was one of those deaths, The Telegraph reported Saturday.

Fraser-Smith headed up Deltec Bank & Trust.

