New York's First Restaurant Exclusively For Fried Pizza Opens Tonight

Photo: James Sheriff via Flickr

New York has had fried pizza before, but now fried pizza has a Mecca in New York.Tonight, Giulio Adriani opens La Montanara, the city’s first spot exclusively for fried pizza, in the Lower East Side, says Eater.



Everything (and we mean everything, even the desserts) at this restaurant is fried.

Here’s what else you need to know (from Eater):

The menu sports four basic pies to choose from, with a classic margharita style called the Montanara (sauce, mozzarella, basil, and parmesan), and then three others with toppings like mushrooms, pepperoni, oregano and garlic. In addition to the pies, there’s also fried pizza sandwiches, like one made with smoked mozzarella and porchetta and another with ham, mushrooms and truffle oil.

There’s even a deal. For $11 you can get an app, a Montanara and dessert. Take a look the menu here.

So have at it, Wall Street — who will be the first to figure out how many fried pizzas they can eat in one sitting?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.