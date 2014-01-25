New York's East River Is Freezing Over

Extreme cold temperatures in New York City are taking their toll on transportation. Earlier this week, snow cancelled flights and slowed down the subway network. Now some ferry service is being suspended — because the East River is freezing over.

The East River Ferry, which runs between various points in Brooklyn and Manhattan, announced on Twitter it’s stopping operations:

UPDATE: All East River ferry service is suspended until further notice. Please keep up with the website advisory for updates.

— East River Ferry (@eastriverferry) January 24, 2014

And yes, it’s because of the cold:

@innaguzenfeld the River is frozen! Ferries can’t dock at most of the locations. Hopefully the tide will change and break some of it up.

— East River Ferry (@eastriverferry) January 24, 2014

Here are some photos of the freezing waterway:

