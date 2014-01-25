New York's East River Is Freezing Over

Alex Davies

Extreme cold temperatures in New York City are taking their toll on transportation. Earlier this week, snow cancelled flights and slowed down the subway network. Now some ferry service is being suspended — because the East River is freezing over.

The East River Ferry, which runs between various points in Brooklyn and Manhattan, announced on Twitter it’s stopping operations:

And yes, it’s because of the cold:

Here are some photos of the freezing waterway:

