New York's East Harlem: Neighbourhood Fighting To Keep Its Culture In The Face Of Gentrification

With a controversial plan to develop NYCHA property,mayoral hopefuls

spending an evening in one of the neighborhoods public housing developments, and the continually skyrocketing price of real estate, East Harlem (or Spanish Harlem( is one of the neighborhoods at the center of the gentrification debate in New York.

One of the city’s poorest districts, East Harlem has a median household income around $US30,000, compared to around $US55,000 for all of New York City, according to U.S. census data from 2010. But the area is also just north of Yorkville, one of Manhattan’s wealthiest and most expensive neighborhoods, making it a prime spot for development.

Spending time in the area and talking to the people who live there you can see the changes taking place in this dynamic neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.