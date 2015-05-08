New York's craft beer business is booming and generates billions in economic activity

YouTube/NewburghBrewing Newburgh Brewing partners Chris Basso (left) and Paul Halayko (right) are among the many brewers leading New York’s craft beer boom

Craft beer is a booming business in New York.

The industry has exploded since 2012 to more than 200 breweries that produce well over 800,000 barrels of beer each year, according to a study commissioned by the New York State Brewer’s Association and New York Wine and Grape Foundation.

Breweries have jumped from 95 only three years ago to 207 in January, 2015, the report found. These breweries pumped out 859,535 barrels, the last year for which data is available.

“We have said time and time again that New York produces some of the best craft beverages anywhere, and this report backs up exactly why we are focusing on growing these breweries,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

Even more surprising, 6,552 jobs are believed to have been directly created by beer brewers and another 4,814 in related industries. The combined spending by consumers and wages paid to employees generates almost $US3.5 billion in economic activity per year.

The report credits numerous bills recently signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for spurring the industry to life by relaxing regulations and providing grants and tax breaks to beer makers.

A recent Business Insider report highlighted some of the state’s better craft brewers.

The state is now looking to have more hops and barley — which along with water and yeast form the primary ingredients in most beers — grown in the state, according to the study.

An effort is also being made to house facilities that manufacture beer-making equipment in the state. Currently, the expensive equipment must be imported from Europe.

