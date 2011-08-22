The Coolest Hotel Pools In New York City

Photo: Oyster.com
The summer heat in New York City can be brutal, and often all you want to do is take a refreshing dip in a pool.But pools in this urban area are a rarity, my friend, and the task is easier said than done.
That’s why we scoured the city for pools — and the coolest, trendiest ones at that — so your dream of working on your tan in style can become a reality.
Though they may be few, New York pools are some of the most luxurious in the world. Dive in!
This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.
The pool at the Trump SoHo just opened this summer and it's already a social hotspot. It may be small (as almost all NYC pools are), but it's hip, heated, and right next to the ultra-cool Bar d'Eau. Another plus? The balcony features a bocce court.
On the 12th floor, the rooftop pool at The Empire Hotel offers amazing views of the the Upper West Side -- including a glimpse of Central Park. A retractable roof allows for a longer season, and the patio features posh cabanas complete with TVs, iPod docks, ceiling fans, and mini-fridges.
Hotel Gansevoort is one of the hippest hotels in the city and the sexy rooftop pool is a major draw. Not only is it one of the largest outdoor pools in the city, but it is also open 365 days a year and features an underwater sound system.
Opened less than a year ago, The James has one of the most stylish rooftop pools in the city -- and one of the most luxurious. For a small fee (guests are already paying a pretty penny for the rooms), sunbathers can hire a personal tanning consultant, who not only preps their lounge chairs and periodically brings them water, but will also text them when it's time to flip. When on vacation, why should you have to do anything yourself?
The rooftop pool at Soho House makes regular appearances in New York society headlines for its popular parties and socialite sightings. Guests staying at the hotel take backseat to members of the Soho House club, but at least they can say they partied with the best of them (and at the site of a Sex and the City episode.)
Just like its downtown sister, the less-than-a-year-old Gansevoort Park Avenue features a sexy rooftop pool, complete with a pinup girl mural. Perhaps better than the pool at Hotel Gansevoort? This pool offers views of the Empire State Building.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.