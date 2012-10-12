The 8 Best Sandwiches In New York City

Photo: Parm

There’s a ton of competition in the world of New York City sandwiches, and the release of our 2013 Restaurants survey saw a lot of movement on the best-of list.Last year’s winner was displaced by two shops in Queens, and a red-sauce Italian joint made its debut on the lineup with its old-school creations.



Click through the slide show to see the city’s eight best sandwich spots, and compare the selection to last year’s list here.

With all these tasty options, we think we’re feeling a sandwich for at least three meals a day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.