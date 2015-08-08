2 sushi-obsessed food bloggers say these are the 15 best omakases in New York

For sushi fans, there is no better dining experience than omakase.

If you haven’t tried it yet, omakase is a meal in which the sushi chef selects and prepares his or her choice of the freshest fish at their fingertips.

Food blog The Infatuation has been scouting sushi destinations in the city for years, sampling a dizzying array of morsels to find the very best omakases New York has to offer. We asked blog cofounders Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang (both music-industry execs who moonlight as food writers) to narrow it down to the 15 best.

Keep scrolling to see which sushi haunts made the cut.

