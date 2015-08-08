2 sushi-obsessed food bloggers say these are the 15 best omakases in New York

For sushi fans, there is no better dining experience than omakase.
If you haven’t tried it yet, omakase is a meal in which the sushi chef selects and prepares his or her choice of the freshest fish at their fingertips.
Food blog The Infatuation has been scouting sushi destinations in the city for years, sampling a dizzying array of morsels to find the very best omakases New York has to offer. We asked blog cofounders Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang (both music-industry execs who moonlight as food writers) to narrow it down to the 15 best.
Keep scrolling to see which sushi haunts made the cut.
A fusion of flavours awaits at Neta. Look for plates like Dungeness crab dressed in cucumber, wild parsley, and dashi vinaigrette, or scallops with uni, mushrooms, and foie gras. For the adventurous, the omakase sometimes includes blowfish. 61 W. 8th St., New York, NY
At Kura, you can choose from three omakase menus promising torched fatty tuna, seared Scottish salmon, clam miso soup, and sweet soy sauce mochi. Almost all of the seating is at the bar, and the chef is known for joking with diners and putting on a show: he prepares live prawns and often torches his dishes with artistic flair. 130 St. Marks Pl., New York, NY
Open until 3 a.m., Sushi Seki has an excellent late-night omakase. Diners get a mix of hot and cold dishes, a salmon roll served with grilled tomato, spicy scallop hand rolls, yellowtail perked up with fresh jalapeño, and Japanese red snapper. 1143 1st Ave., New York, NY
Two reasons why New Yorkers love Sushi Dojo: its 10-piece omakase is only $US45, and the chefs like to use lesser-known ingredients like Tasmanian fish. Aside from watching the action go down behind the sushi bar (think chefs bending giant octopus tentacles to their will), diners can take advantage of an in-house sake expert. 110 1st Ave., New York, NY
Soto takes its fish extremely serious, importing fatty bluefin tuna from Ecuador and sea bream and horse mackerel from Japan. A favourite spot for neighbourhood sushi in the West Village, this simply designed restaurant pays close attention to detail, adding flourishes like reduced sauces and ritzy toppings (read: caviar). 357 6th Ave., New York, NY
Sushi Nakazawa's omakase promises a 20-piece meal with everything from smoked sockeye salmon to fresh water eel and the ever-simple yet difficult to master tamago (sushi's answer to an omelette). A chilly scoop of lychee gelato is the best way to end a meal here. 23 Commerce St., New York, NY
Sushi Katsuei's omakase is the ideal light dinner. The nine-piece chef's selection can include raw fatty tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and sea urchin. The sushi is lightly seasoned and topped with savoury sauces. 210 7th Ave., Brooklyn, NY
15 East recently lost its longtime chef, but its reservation book remains packed. There's a decadence to omakase here, with plenty of uni, gorgeous mackerel, and three to four chefs attending to your every whim. If sitting at the bar, feel free to ask questions and chat with the chefs -- they love that here. 15 E. 15th St., New York, NY
Rated one of the best restaurants in New York by Zagat, Sushi Yasuda offers the traditional omakase experience -- which is evidenced by what goes on your plate and the atmosphere that surrounds you. The eel here is so preciously treated that sauce is unnecessary, the roe has a rich, buttery flavour, and the tuna melts in your mouth. 204 E. 43rd St., New York, NY
