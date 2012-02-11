New Yorkers Will Finally Get A Chance To Visit A Microsoft Store*

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Microsoft is finally opening two stores in the New York metro area this year.The company has opened 16 stores in the last two years, but nearly all of them are in the western U.S. The closest one to New York is in Tyson’s Corner, VA — about 230 miles and 4 hours away.



But before the end of June, the company will open new stores in Bridgewater and Freehold, New Jersey, according to Tom Warren at The Verge. Both will be in malls with Apple stores.

Microsoft is also planning new stores in two big tech hubs, Palo Alto (home of Stanford University and tons of startups and VCs) and Austin, Texas. The company will open its first store outside the U.S., in Toronto, by the end of this year.

Microsoft has said it plans to open 75 more stores by 2014.

