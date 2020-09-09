New York's tourism board is looking for a volunteer to scope out the state's most vibrant fall foliage

Gabriel Pevide/Getty Images Fans of autumn leaves can contribute to New York State’s official guide to the best foliage.

New York’s tourism board is looking for a fall foliage-obsessed volunteer who can scope out the most vibrant leaves around the state.

The volunteer – called a Leaf Peeper – must live in New York and commit to tracking leafy areas weekly from mid-September to early to mid-November.

The Leaf Peeper’s findings will contribute to an official guide on the best autumn foliage spots.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As autumn approaches, the state of New York is offering fall foliage-obsessed residents the opportunity to turn a seasonal hobby into an official position.

New York State’s 2020 Fall Foliage Program is seeking a volunteer to become an official I LOVE NY Leaf Peeper. The volunteer will join a team of people to collaborate on an official guide for the state’s best fall foliage spots.

Only those who live in New York state full-time between now and November 30 can qualify for the Leaf Peeper volunteer position.

The volunteer must commit to taking notes on foliage-filled areas starting in mid-September and ending in the first or second week of November, according to the job posting.

Shutterstock/ Francois Roux Central Park in Manhattan often has stunning views in the fall.

The Leaf Peeper opportunity is a great option for New York residents who want to explore areas around the state that offer some of the most brilliant foliage views in the Northeast and around the world â€” from the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes to the Catskills.

The volunteer position requires more than an interest in snapping pretty pictures of leaves, though.

The Leaf Peeper will be required to submit detailed foliage reports each week that include their location, the percentage of leaves they expect to change by the weekend, all the vibrant hues they expect visitors will see, and the overall brilliance of the leaves.

Plus, their findings will contribute to a published tourist map â€” the I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report â€” which guides visitors to the best places and times to visit New York spots in order to experience the best of autumn.

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images The Adirondacks is known for its stunning fall foliage.

The state’s official Leaf Peeper will be featured on the tourism board’s website and have the chance to have their photos featured on I LOVE NY social media accounts.

You can apply for the position here.

Representatives for New York’s tourism board did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.