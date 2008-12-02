New Yorkers Tipping Less

Hilary Lewis

Understandably, as New Yorkers start to feel the pinch of the recession, they’re less willing to give some of their oh-so-precious dollars away. However, it seems the industries truly hurt by the tipping downturn are shoeshiners and counter boys. The really well-to-do are still willing to give 20 per cent to the Four Seasons waiter.

Here’s a sampling of how New Yorkers who make their living largely through tips are faring, courtesy of New York Magazine:

Waiter
Nightly tips on a weekend, precrisis: $250
Now: $180

Bellhop
Daily tips, precrisis: $70
Now: $45 to $50

Bartender
Nightly tips on a good night, precrisis: $350 to $400
Now: $200

Cabdriver
Tips on a weekend night shift, precrisis: $70 to $80
Now: $50 to $60

Counterman
Daily tips on a good day, precrisis: $120
Now: $80

Shoeshine Guy
Daily tips, precrisis: $80 to $100
Now: $55 to $60

Barber
Daily tips, precrisis:,$50
Now: $30 to $40

Horse-Carriage Driver
Daily tips, precrisis: $50
Now: $30

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.