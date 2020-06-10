NYC's restrictions are easing up after 78 days of lockdown. We asked New Yorkers to share what it was like to live and work in the city through the peak of the pandemic.

- New York went on coronavirus lockdown on March 22.
- On June 8, after 78 days, the city began to ease restrictions, including allowing construction, retail curbside pick-up, and some business to reopen.
- Business Insider Today got an inside look at what life was like under lockdown for several New Yorkers, including essential workers like a doctor, a bus driver, and a bike courier.
- Here’s a look back at New York City under lockdown as restrictions begin to ease.
New York City was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. At its height on April 15, there were about 8,000 new confirmed cases, per The New York Times.
The city has been on lockdown since March 22. On June 8, lockdown restrictions started to ease, allowing construction to resume and retail stores to open for curbside pick-up.
On May 22, Business Insider reported that New York had about 25% of the country’s coronavirus cases and 30% of its deaths.
As of June 8, restrictions are easing up. But while most of New York was on lockdown, essential workers like doctors, drivers, and bodega owners continued to work through the pandemic, and public transportation systems continued to run.
Sanitation workers were a part of New York’s essential workforce. “We have to be out here to help out everybody else,” former sanitation worker Angel Santiago told Business Insider before he retired on May 15.
Throughout lockdown, NYC parks remained open. Park-goers were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
“I don’t even want to picture what life would be like if we had all of our parks shut down,” Carmen Albino, a parks enforcement officer told Business Insider.
Albino said that parks enforcement officers handed out face masks to parkgoers.
Face masks were also required on all New York City buses.
MTA bus operator Roberto Martinez told Business Insider that during the lockdown, he saw some passengers give out spare masks.
“That is the beauty of New York City,” Martinez said.
Aziz Nizomov drove coronavirus patients back and forth from hospitals to clinics to their homes.
Nizomov said each time he picked someone up, they thanked him for working.
Nizomov told Business Insider that his wife is pregnant. Because he was exposed to the virus, they were isolating in separate bedrooms in their apartment during lockdown. “I have to keep my baby safe,” he said.
Zaid Sarsor kept his bodega, Royal Supermarket, open amid the pandemic. “People need to eat, people need medicine, people need stuff,” he says.
Michael Rubio, another essential worker, is a pharmacist at Bowen Pharmacy. He said that during lockdown, people were calling to order medicine for several months in advance for fear of the pharmacy running out of supplies and medicines.
Neftaly Gonzalez is a bike courier who delivers food. He said that over the course of NYC’s lockdown, his services were in high demand.
“I’m out here to help as much as I can and at the same time make as much money as I can,” he told Business Insider Today.
While essential workers saw an increase in demand for their services, others, like Hana Cohen, who works in Human Resources, lost their jobs. Cohen has three children and said she was rejected after filing for unemployment.
Ahmed Amer, an ER doctor at Kings County Hospital, said that while working during a pandemic forces you to see the daily effects it has on the community, there’s only so much you can do.
Amer told Business Insider that New York’s appreciation for healthcare workers helped keep them going.
Beyond the pandemic, Amer said the important question to ask is, “How do we do better next time?”
