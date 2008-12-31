New Yorkers Say Tax Millionaires Not Sugary Sodas

New Yorkers seem to be overwhelmingly in favour of increasing the income tax for millionaires (wonder how many millionaires were asked?) and strongly opposed to the tax on sugary sodas, a new poll reveals.



NY Times’s City Room blog: New York State voters oppose the so-called “obesity tax” on nondiet soft drinks by a resounding margin of 60 per cent to 37 per cent, but support, by an even more overwhelming margin of 84 per cent to 13 per cent, raising the state income tax on people who make more than $1 million per year, according to results of a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday…

Meanwhile, support for the so-called “millionaires’ tax” extended even to Republicans, who favoured the measure, by a margin of 72 per cent to 27 per cent. Gov. David A. Paterson has expressed opposition to raising taxes on wealthy voters, but has suggested that there might be no other option if the state budget crisis continues to fester.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 17 to 21 among 834 New York State registered voters. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

