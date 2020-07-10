New Yorkers paint 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' in front of Trump Tower. The president has called the mural a 'symbol of hate' that would denigrate 'the luxury Avenue'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio attends the ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painting in front of the Trump Tower on 5th Ave. in New York City on July 9, 2020.

New Yorkers on Thursday morning painted “Black Lives Matter” on a street in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

President Donald Trump previously criticised the city’s decision, calling the mural a “symbol of hate.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took part in Thursday’s event and said the city was “liberating” Fifth Avenue.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City shut down a stretch of Fifth Avenue on Thursday morning to paint a Black Lives matter mural in front of Trump Tower.

City transportation workers painted the racial justice movement’s name in large yellow letters on the roads between 56th and 57th streets where the president’s business stands. Trump earlier this month attacked the proposed mural, decrying it as a “symbol of hate” that would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the city’s decision after its announcement and hit back at Trump.

“Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your ‘luxury’ came from THEIR labour, for which they have never been justly compensated,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

The mayor arrived at the scene on Thursday to help fill in the block letters and deliver remarks.

“We are not denigrating anything, we are liberating Fifth Avenue,” de Blasio said while surrounded by supporters of the movement, seen in a video by Bloomberg QuickTake. “When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ there is no more American statement. There’s no more patriotic statement, because there is no America without black America.”

Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VE6MT80qDI — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 9, 2020

He was joined by his wife, Chirlane McCray, as well as Rev. Al Sharpton, each wearing masks and holding street-sweeping brooms doused in yellow paint.

Similar murals have been painted on dozens of city streets across the country due to the unrest over police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody.

The newest mural is likely to add to Trump’s ire over New York City’s decision-making in recent weeks, including a $US1 billion budget cut to city police.

The president’s disapproval toward his hometown was also on full display on Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled against the president’s bid to block the release of his financial records to New York prosecutors.

“This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!” Trump tweeted in response to the court’s decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.