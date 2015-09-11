The 'Uber of seaplanes' is taking elite New Yorkers to the beach

Beach weekends are a staple for any New Yorker’s summer schedule. However, weary urbanites must factor in the extra hours in traffic or on the train to get to their seaside escape.

But for upper crust Manhattanites (ok, and Park Slope dwellers as well), transportation stresses don’t exist — they can hop in a seaplane and arrive at one of various quintessential beach locations.

Produced by Eames Yates

