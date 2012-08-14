Con Ed Is 'Estimating' New Yorkers' Bills This Month

Photo: Flickr / somegeekintn

Summer may be cooling down, but some New Yorkers are seeing red over their electric bill. That’s because Con Ed is estimating its bills while 8,000 meter-reading workers remain out on strike, reports the New York Post. As a result, the inflated charges might be grossly inconsistent with actual consumption, public advocates warn.



“People can’t afford to put food on the table, and Con Ed is guessing bills,” complained one Upper East Side resident, who was charged $235.

Of course this isn’t the first time consumers received a shock from their utility provider. In June, Kristin Harringer, a single mother in Texas, received an electric bill so enormous she told the Abilene Reporter News about it. Balance due: $1,381,783.92.

For its part, a Con Ed spokesperson encouraged customers to email snapshots of their meters to [email protected] if they feel they were overcharged.

