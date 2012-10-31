Two New Yorkers Killed By Falling Tree While Walking Dog

Photo: Ditmas Park Patch

Two people were killed by a falling tree in the Ditmas Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during the storm last night, report Amy Sara Clark and Caitlin Nolan of the Ditmas Park Patch.



The pair were apparently out walking their dog.

This morning, the dog was still waiting by (or caught in) the tree. neighbours believe it is still alive.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their families. The dog has been described as “white with brown spots and medium-sized.”

