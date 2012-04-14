Here's A Map Of Where You Can Charge Your Phone For Free Anywhere Around New York And Other Big Cities

goCharge has a mission to empower mobile users with never-ending battery life by placing charging kiosks throughout New York, Chicago, Miami, and other major cities.



Its goal is to make these stations, which can charge up to 16 mobile devices as ubiquitous as ATMs. Users can charge mp3s, tablet devices, iPhones, Androids, Blackberries, and more.

The charging endeavour also serves as an advertising opportunity for various high-profile brands. goCharge has teamed with companies including Red Bull, Microsoft, Patron Spirits, and American Express. Kiosk users can pass the time by interacting with a digital touchscreen that advertisers will supply with branded content.

Here’s a map of all of the location of bars in New York that have provided a kiosk. A free app provides further detail on goCharge stations in NYC and other cities.

Photo: goCharge

