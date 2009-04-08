Accidental governor David Patterson is the least popular governor of New York ever…or, well, at least since they started keeping track of this stuff fifteen years ago. His approval rating is just 27 per cent, and 63 per cent don’t think he should be elected for a full term, according to the most recent poll. 50-three per cent want him to announce right now that he won’t even run.



Patterson’s unpopularity is due in part to the recession, which has hit New York especially hard. It has lead to a budget crunch, forcing him to make choices his predecessors could ignore during booming times. His handling of the budget–including tax hikes on fun cigars, booze and rental cars–hasn’t endeared him to New Yorkers. 70 per cent give him a thumbs down on the budget.

Andrew Cuomo, however, is thriving. The Attorney General, who opened investigations into the bonuses of AIG and Merrill Lynch, gets a 60-three per cent favorability rating in the latest polls. Even Republicans seem pretty favourably disposed toward Cuomo, with 40-three per cent of Republicans approving. Cuomo trounces Patterson in polls asking about a Democratic primary. He also beat Rudolph Guiliani in polls about the general election.

