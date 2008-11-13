New Yorkers Get Chilling Glimpse Of A Dystopian Future

Pranksters gave unsuspecting New Yorkers a vicious shock today when they distributed 1.2 million copies of a spoof edition of the New York Times. The paper — which was priced as FREE and dated Sarturday, July 4, 2009 — did a good job capturing the Times’ design, but you can take some relief knowing it’s all a big fake. Here are a few of the chilling headlines that have to do with business:



Maximum Wage Law Succeeds

Nationalized Oil To Fund Climate Change Efforts

Senate Gets Tough On “Limited Liability” To Rein In, Humanize Corporations

Treasury Announces “True Cost” Tax Plan (all products will have to be priced to take into account societal externalities).

Nation Sets Its Sights On Building Sane Economy — “True Cost Tax, Salary Caps, Trust-Busting Top List”

As we said, a chilling distopian vision of where economic policy could be in a year if trends persist. Thank god it’s all a big joke (online version is here)

Of course, the lead article is IRAQ WAR ENDS, so we’re not quite sure how that fits with the goal of presenting such a scary future. That actually sounds like something positive.

We should note, unbelievably, that there are a few people out there who have a totally different take on the prank, and seem to think that the whole paper is hopeful and optimistic. Hard to believe anyone could see it that way, but it’s true.

