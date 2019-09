Russia Today went around midtown Manhattan to find out how New Yorkers were feeling about the potential scenario of people losing their jobs. Overall, the sentiment seemed optimistic, but people truly aren’t used to having to scrounge for food and cut back on necessities.



Foreigners are quite cocky about their respective job markets it seems.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.