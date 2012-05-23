New Yorkers Could Face A Major Taxi Fare Hike This Summer

Photo: Courtesy Nissan

New Yorkers could soon face a price hike of as much as 20 per cent on standard cab rides, if the Bloomberg administration has its way.The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, which oversees taxi fares, agreed yesterday to consider overhauling the current payment system, which has been in place since 2006. Since Mayor Bloomberg supports a fare increase, one will likely go into effect, possibly by mid-July, the New York Times reports.



Blame inflation and recent increases in gas prices for the hike. But even if it costs more, at least New Yorkers will be cruising around town in those sleek new “Taxis of Tomorrow.”

Now take a look at taxis from around the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.