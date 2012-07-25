New Yorkers Could Be Getting A Big New Outlet Mall In The Bronx

Woodbury Commons, an outlet mall north of NYC.

Photo: Woodbury Commons

Fashionable New Yorkers will soon be able to get their designers duds at a discount, as New York City’s first outlet mall is reportedly opening in the Bronx, according to Crain’s New York.The Lightstone Group, a real estate company, has reportedly met with borough officials to talk about turning the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas site in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx into an outlet mall with high-end shops. The group paid $30 million for the land this past May.



Right now, if New Yorkers want a deal, they have to drive to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, N.Y., where they can get Versace, Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren items at a discount. Or shoppers must travel to Long Island, Connecticut, or New Jersey.

The Lightstone Group spokesperson cautioned the company was “still exploring the economic feasibility of developing retail on this site.” So in other words, nothing is set in stone.

More than 12 million people a year trek to Woodbury Commons, which is approximately 42 miles north of the city, to shop the discounts, according to The New York Times. So the location in the Bronx could provide a huge draw and create jobs in the area.

