Posh New Yorkers Are Spending Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars On Storage

You’ve probably heard plenty of grumblings about the

sky-high rentin New York City.

Still, rich people continue to buy million dollar homes in Manhattan — as rich people are wont to do.

Now, they’re spending more than the price of the average American home on storage (as rich people are wont to do, too).

The New York Post looked at one luxury skyscraper due out in 2015, Tribeca’s 56 Leonard, and found one tenant paying $US300,000 for a storage cage. The millionaires purchased a three-bedroom apartment on an upper floor for around $US5 to $US9.25 million.

This is the new trend, apparently. From the Post:

For the subterranean storage, people are shelling out as much as $US1,800 a square foot. The building’s 76 basement cages start at $US72,000 for 40 square feet and $US214,200 for 119 square feet and can be combined to create larger underground closets.

Better save up.

Read the full report at The New York Post>

