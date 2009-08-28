New Yorkers And New Jerseyites Most Screwed By The Alternative Minimum Tax

Ah, the dreaded Alternative Minimum Tax, the ever-growing quicksand hole, that ends up slapping ordinary Americans with a fat tax bill. It was originally aimed at the rich — a way to block them from taking aggressive tax deductions — but it wasn’t indexed to inflation, so as America gets richer over time, more and more people fall into it.



Anyway, Economix has a report from the Tax Policy centre looking at who falls into it the most. Turns out, residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut get screwed by it the most, not particularly surprising, since the level of income required to be “middle class” is highest in those states.

Here’s a full map

:

