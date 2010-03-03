New Yorker Writer Gets $20,000 Check From Warren Buffett's Partner

Photo: CNBC

New Yorker writer Dr. Atul Gawande was offered a $20,000 check from Warren Buffett’s partner, Charlie Munger, after he wrote “The Cost Conundrum.”The article, which was featured in the June 2009 edition of the New Yorker, focused on health care costs in McAllen, Texas.



Munger was so taken with the piece that he wrote out a check to Dr. Gawande on the spot.

Buffett mentioned it when discussing healthcare on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday:

BUFFETT: But the truth is, I would get people that know a lot more about it than I do. And, I mean, it–if you get the fellow that’s written on health care recently in the New Yorker, Gawande. I mean, he had–he had an article last summer that was absolutely magnificent. My partner Charlie Munger sat down and wrote out a check for $20,000 to him and he’s never met him, never had any correspondence with it, he just mailed it to the New Yorker and he said, ‘This article is so useful socially.’ He says, ‘Just give this as a gift to the–to Dr. Gawande.’

Dr. Gawande did in fact receive the check, but he did not deposit it into his own bank account, according to Huffington Post.

Rather, Gawande donated the money to the Brigham Women’s Hospital centre for Surgery and Public Health for their international health project distributing oxygen monitors in developing countries.

Jump to 12:10 to see Warren Buffet talk about the check on Squawk Box:



