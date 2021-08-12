I toured apartments in desirable neighborhoods in 5 different US cities – see how they compare

As a life-long renter, I’ve always wondered what cheap apartments I could get in cities around the US.

I’ve been living in New York City for six years, and I’m used to paying top dollar on rent for a crumbling apartment and a small bedroom. Now that I would like to move into a nice apartment in a desirable neighborhood without roommates, I’m starting to look beyond New York for the first time.

I decided to explore one-bedroom and studio apartments for rent in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Chicago, and Detroit to see some options for living alone.

I toured a few apartments in each of the cities, but what is on offer no doubt varies considerably beyond these. In addition, median incomes vary across the cities I visited, so I would expect the costs of apartments to change accordingly.

Still, I wanted to see what I could get for less than $2,000 per month in each of the locations, and to see how those apartments compared to my options in New York.