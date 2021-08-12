I toured apartments in desirable neighborhoods in 5 different US cities – see how they compare

As a life-long renter, I’ve always wondered what cheap apartments I could get in cities around the US.
I’ve been living in New York City for six years, and I’m used to paying top dollar on rent for a crumbling apartment and a small bedroom. Now that I would like to move into a nice apartment in a desirable neighborhood without roommates, I’m starting to look beyond New York for the first time.
I decided to explore one-bedroom and studio apartments for rent in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Chicago, and Detroit to see some options for living alone.
I toured a few apartments in each of the cities, but what is on offer no doubt varies considerably beyond these. In addition, median incomes vary across the cities I visited, so I would expect the costs of apartments to change accordingly.
Still, I wanted to see what I could get for less than $2,000 per month in each of the locations, and to see how those apartments compared to my options in New York.
Before exploring new cities, I wanted to see one example of what I would have to pay to live on my own in a desirable area of New York City.
I toured an apartment located in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen, which is known for its LGBTQ-friendly bars, restaurants, and clubs.
The one-bedroom apartment costs $3,000 per month, which is typical for New York City, but the size of the home was unusual.
This apartment was slightly above average price-wise, but it made up for it in size. The entire apartment ran from the back of the building to the front, with a living room and bedroom on opposite ends.
The kitchen space was small and outdated.
Although the kitchen was tiny, it was a typical size for a New York apartment in my experience.
At the back of the apartment, I found a spacious bedroom.
Although the apartment felt unusually spacious for New York, $3,000 for an apartment with no amenities still seemed expensive to me. Essentially, I would be paying well above my price range for a basic apartment.
It was time to see what other cities had to offer.
After New York, I headed to Fairmount, a popular neighborhood in Philadelphia, to tour the Park Towne Place apartments.
Park Towne Place is a large apartment complex in Fairmount, which is near the Philadelphia Museum of Art (the site of the famous staircase scene in “Rocky”), Schuylkill River Park, and the historic Boathouse Row.
The first studio apartment I checked out at Park Towne Place cost $1,213 per month.
The second studio apartment I toured was bigger and costs $1,329 per month. Meanwhile, a one-bedroom apartment at Park Towne Place costs around $1,700 — well below the one I checked out in New York.
Park Towne Place had a ton of amenities for residents, including a pool.
The pool was situated on the grounds and opened during the summer.
Most notably, this Philly apartment complex had a large community center that was like a city in itself.
The community center had a grocery store, a restaurant, a hair salon, a movie theater, and a gym. I was shocked to learn that free access to these amenities was included in the rent. Something like this would be well over $2,000 in New York.
After touring apartments in Philadelphia, I headed to Washington, DC, to check out the AVA apartments near the famous H Street.
In DC, H Street is known for its bars, restaurants, and nightlife. The AVA apartments are located just one block away.
I toured several studio and one-bedroom apartments at AVA, ranging from $1,470 to $1,895.
The one-bedrooms were between 500 and 600 square feet and relatively cheap. But one-bedroom apartments in DC cost $2,199 per month on average.
The bathroom in this DC apartment was strangely located in the back of a walk-in closet.
The walk-in closet had racks for clothes, a washer/dryer, a shower, and a separate room for the toilet. I never encountered this type of layout before in an apartment, and I strangely loved it. It centralized everything you need when getting ready for the day.
The AVA apartment building also had a great communal outdoor space.
In the lobby, there was a lounge for residents to hang out and a fitness center.
Next, I headed to Chicago to tour an apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
The Gold Coast is an affluent neighborhood close to the waterfront, shopping, and restaurants. I toured 1133 N. Dearborn, which is a popular building for younger people, particularly college students.
In this building, I checked out two studio apartments starting around $1,650 per month.
The first 450-square-foot studio was on the smaller side, but it had a balcony. The second studio apartment was 525 square feet and felt much more spacious with a large closet.
Since all the one-bedroom apartments in this building were rented out, I couldn’t tour any, but I was told they range from $1,899 to $2,280 a month.
My favorite feature of this Chicago apartment building was the balcony with views of Lake Michigan.
I was surprised people could get these views for less than $2,000 in Chicago. That’s unheard of in New York.
The building also had some impressive amenities for all residents.
There was a fitness center, but I was most excited by the pool.
My last stop was Detroit, where I explored The Press/321, an apartment building in the city’s downtown neighborhood.
In recent years, Downtown Detroit has undergone a revitalization process, turning abandoned buildings into luxury apartment buildings. The Press/321, for example, was the headquarters for The Detroit Free Press newspaper for over 70 years. The structure was left empty until 2016 when redevelopers bought it and turned it into a luxury apartment building.
I toured a one-bedroom at The Press/321 that cost $1,560 per month.
The 571-square-foot apartment I toured had high-end finishings, which included hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an accent wall.