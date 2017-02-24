New Yorker magazine goes Russian with cover skewering Trump and Putin

Peter Jacobs

The New Yorker magazine’s latest cover uses their iconic mascot to skewer the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In a riff on the magazine’s first cover, from 1925, by Rea Irvin, [artist Barry Blitt] imagines a future in which our dandy mascot has become Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley and the lepidopteran under scrutiny is none other than a stunned Donald Trump,” New Yorker art director Françoise Mouly writes as an introduction to the cover.

Mouly also notes that this issue features a sizeable investigation into the two presidents’ ties, with the subtitle, “Trump, Putin, and the new Cold War.”

Here’s the cover of the New Yorker’s newest issue:

New Yorker Cover Russian Trump Putin@NewYorker/Twitter

And for comparison, here is the magazine’s first issue from 1925, featuring mascot-to-be Eustace Tilley:

Original New Yorker Cover Eustace TilleyVia Wikipedia

