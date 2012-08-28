The New Yorker Lampoons Romney-Ryan Bromance On Latest Cover

The New Yorker presumably enjoyed mailing this latest cover to its presumably overwhelmingly Democratic reader base.
Click for ginormous version. We’ve added blow-ups of each cartoon below.
Photo: Rafat Ali
And now the close-ups… (If anyone can explain the fourth one–the tarring and feathering–I’d be grateful. Maybe a Seamus reference?).
Photo: The New Yorker
Photo: The New Yorker
Photo: The New Yorker
Photo: The New Yorker
Photo: The New Yorker
Photo: The New Yorker
(via Rafat Ali)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.