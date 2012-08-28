The New Yorker Lampoons Romney-Ryan Bromance On Latest Cover

Henry Blodget

The New Yorker presumably enjoyed mailing this latest cover to its presumably overwhelmingly Democratic reader base.

Click for ginormous version.  We’ve added blow-ups of each cartoon below.

Romney Ryan New Yorker

Photo: Rafat Ali

 

And now the close-ups…  (If anyone can explain the fourth one–the tarring and feathering–I’d be grateful. Maybe a Seamus reference?).

New Yorker Romney Ryan 1

Photo: The New Yorker

 

New Yorker Romney Ryan 2

Photo: The New Yorker

New Yorker Romney Ryan 3

Photo: The New Yorker

New Yorker Romney Ryan 4

Photo: The New Yorker

New Yorker Romney Ryan 5

Photo: The New Yorker

New Yorker Romney Ryan 6

Photo: The New Yorker

 (via Rafat Ali)

