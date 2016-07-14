A New Yorker found Trevor Noah on a park bench and played Pokémon Go with him

Reddit/thestarsarewaiting Trevor Noah is catching ’em all.

Celebrities: they’re just like us! That means they’re also completely obsessed with the new augmented reality game Pokémon Go. And The Daily Show host Trevor Noah might be the most Pokémon-crazed of all.

Last night, New York City-based Redditor thestarsarewaiting posted a selfie with Noah, captioned “I caught Pokémon with Trevor Noah on a random park bench in NYC today.”

She said she was on a run near the Hudson River in an attempt to catch water Pokémon when she noticed two lures — major hotspots of Pokémon activity — nearby. She sat down on a park bench positioned between the two lures when she turned to her left and noticed Noah playing the same game on his iPad.

“He looks at me, looks at my phone, and goes, ‘You know there’s a Scyther right over there,'” she wrote. “Come to find out, it was him who set the lures in the first place so he could catch ’em all on his break. He was incredibly nice and very into the game, and had successfully caught that killer Scyther that ran away from me.”

Guess he’s well on his way to becoming a Pokémon master.

