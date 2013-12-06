The New Yorker Honours Nelson Mandela With A Powerful Cover

The New Yorker’s cover next week pays a powerful tribute to the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who died Thursday at the age of 95:

The cover was drawn by artist Kadir Nelson.

“From looking at the photos of the time, I could see that the energy around him was very strong and that his peers were very much with and behind him,” Nelson said. “He was clearly a leader. I wanted to make a simple and bold statement about Mandela and his life as a freedom fighter.

Check out the full backstory behind the cover here.

And as far as media tributes go, this from The Onion is pretty perfect.

