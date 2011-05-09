WATCH: The New Yorker's Perfect IPad Promotional Video

The New Yorker is finally getting the iPad subscription service right.



But more than a year ago, the magazine nailed a video promoting its app.

In it, Jason Schwartzman walks the audience through the app in a video directed by Roman Coppola.

The Wes Anderson muse gives a wonderful tour while showering, playing the piano, smoking, meditating, and jumping into a pool.

It’s pretty perfect, idiosyncratic and weird enough for the NYer set but also informative and useful.

“That’s it. I hope this has been helpful,’ Schwartzman says at the end. “Please keep in mind that The New Yorker is constantly updating and improving their app.”

One thing that doesn’t need improving: The quality of the introductory videos.



