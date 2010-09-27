New Yorker iPad Launch Puts Pressure On Apple To Figure Out Digital Subscriptions

New Yorker editor David Remnick.

New Yorker editor David Remnick wants to restructure the magazine’s subscription model in a way that would allow readers to pay a single price for content on multiple platforms, including the iPad.The New Yorker launches its iPad app today, but the bundle option Remnick’s envisioning will have to wait until Apple rolls out its digital subscription service, which could be months away.



The Wall Street Journal’s Russell Adams reports:

The launch highlights the mounting pressure on Apple Inc. to give publishers a way to sell their magazines more than one digital issue at a time. Executives from the New Yorker and its publisher, Condé Nast, say the true value of apps like the New Yorker’s can’t be realised until readers are allowed to purchase subscriptions.

“It is important to the New Yorker that we have offerings that allow long-term relationships with the consumers,” said Condé Nast President Bob Sauerberg. “Obviously, we don’t have that in place for the moment with Apple. We are very keen to do that.”

Getting beyond single-copy sales is critical for weekly publications like the New Yorker as publishers fear readers will be unwilling to download a new issue every week—and pay up each time. Time Inc. recently tried to launch an app for Sports Illustrated with its own subscription offering, but Apple forced the publisher to withdraw its application.

