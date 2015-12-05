The latest New Yorker cover shows a couple buying assault rifles with their milk

The New Yorker isn’t pulling its punches when it comes to America’s obsession with guns.

Following a slew of recent high-profile mass shootings, including an attack on Wednesday in San Bernardino, California, that left 14 dead and 21 wounded, the magazine’s latest cover depicted a couple shopping at a grocery store for milk and a host of weapons — including assault rifles, pistols, grenades.

Artist Eric Brooker, who created the cover, said that it explores the way that America remains fixated on guns despite the increasing frequency of brutal mass shootings.

“What would it look like if I took America’s obsession with firearms to its logical extreme?” Drooker asked, according to the New Yorker.

Despite shunning topical covers for much of its 90-year existence, The New Yorker has more recently begun to dedicate its covers to topical news events, particularly in the wake of national tragedies.

Gun violence has already left its impact on multiple New Yorker covers this year. Last month, the magazine dedicated a cover to attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead. And in June, the magazine went with a tribute to the nine victims of a shooting at a Charleston church.

View the full cover below:

