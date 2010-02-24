New Yorker Editor's Book On Obama Comes April 6

From the AP:



NEW YORK – A biography of President Barack Obama is coming this spring from New Yorker editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Remnick.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says “The Bridge: The Life and Rise of Barack Obama” will be released April 6. Knopf says Remnick conducted “hundreds of on-the-record interviews” for the book, including of Obama himself, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright and former radical Bill Ayers.

“The Bridge” also will include some of Obama’s private correspondence and letters by his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham.

Knopf is an imprint of Random House Inc. and a sister company of the Crown Publishing Group. The latter released Obama’s “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

