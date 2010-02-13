New Yorker Editor David Remnick Thinks You Should Pay More Than $1 For His Magazine

“There’s no doubt to me that the business of practically giving away the magazine to jack up circulation has no future,” David Remnick, editor in chief of Condé Nast’s New Yorker magazine said during a recent lecture. “I think you can pay more than a buck for the magazine.”



Remnick was speaking at a Columbia Journalism school lecture series, according to a university report. He referred to The New Yorker‘s current print subscription offer: 47 issues, at $39.95.

That’s actually 85 cents per issue.

Many publishers have lowered prices for their magazines in bundling deals (get three magazines for $10!) in order to increase circulation and ad pages. Advertisers tend to sign up with magazines that will reach the most eyeballs.

But $1 is less than digital versions of magazines. Condé Nast’s GQ sells each issue as an iPhone app for $2.99, and is likely way less cheap to produce and “print” than the paper version of the magazine.

We wonder how much people would be willing to pay for an issue on the iPad…

