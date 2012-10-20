The New Yorker's 'Tattooed' Romney Cover Is Brilliant

In an homage to Norman Rockwell’s painting “The Tattoo Artist,” the latest New Yorker cover blasts Mitt Romney for his shifting political ideology, portraying the candidate with tattoos of his past positions.



“‘The Tattoo Artist’ features a sailor with a long list of girlfriends’ inked names crossed out on his arm,” cover artist Barry Blitt explained in a blog post. “This seemed like a nice tableau for highlighting Mitt the politician’s shifting positions and convictions.”

Check out the cover below:

Photo: The New Yorker

