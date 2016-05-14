Brutal New Yorker cover shows Donald Trump cleaving the GOP elephant in half

The newest issue of The New Yorker has a brutal cover skewering Donald Trump and the Republican party.

The cover, entitled “The Grand Illusion,” depicts Trump as a magician performing the classic trick of ‘sawing’ a willing volunteer in half. In this case, however, the willing volunteer is the GOP elephant.

“This is the fourth time in less than a year that I’ve drawn Trump (or his hands),” the cover’s illustrator, Barry Blitt told The New Yorker. “It seems like a lot, but the Trump-induced rift in the G.O.P. is the least depressing of the items on the current news cycle.”

Blitt’s former covers also lampoon Trump and his campaign. His most famous one, “Bad Reception,” from February, shows famous former presidents like George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and Abraham Lincoln shaking their heads while watching a Trump rally on television.

The cover comes a day after Trump met with Paul Ryan, the House Speaker, and other leading Republicans in Washington to try and patch up their differences and unite the party.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.