New Yorker cover depicts North Korea's supreme leader as a little baby playing with toy missiles

Next week’s issue of The New Yorker is set to feature North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, as a baby playing with toy missiles.

Kim’s regime drew worldwide attention earlier this week when it announced that it had successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb, which would have represented a significant advancement in its nuclear arsenal.

However, South Korea, the US, and outside experts all cast scepticism on that assertion and suggested that North Korea actually detonated a more conventional atomic bomb.

According to The New York Times, the eccentric Kim is believed to be in his early 30s.

Here’s The New Yorker’s new cover:

NOW WATCH: These are the biggest risks facing the world in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.