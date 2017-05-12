New Yorker cover depicts James Comey getting dragged out of plane by Jeff Sessions -- with Trump looking on

Screenshot/The New Yorker The New Yorker’s May 22, 2017 cover

The New Yorker published the digital version of its May 22nd issue on Thursday — and the magazine’s cover, “Ejected,” by artist Barry Blitt, alluded to several recent news stories.

The illustration shows Attorney General Jeff Sessions, dressed as a law enforcement officer, dragging FBI Director James Comey down the aisle of a plane, while President Donald Trump looks on.

The cover draws an analogy between the violent ousting of a passenger from a United Airlines flight in April, video of which sparked widespread public outcry, and Trump’s controversial and unexpected firing of Comey on Tuesday.

“It’s probably a bit of a leap,” Blitt told The New Yorker. “James Comey is six feet eight — he probably would have been happy to give up his seat in a cramped cabin.”

